New York Times political correspondent Maggie Haberman.

New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman is writing another book about Trump, according to Axios.She’ll be joined by Times reporter Jonathan Swan, whose 2020 interview with Trump went viral.The book could be published in 2025 at the earliest.

New York Times senior political correspondent Maggie Haberman has already written a best-selling book about former President Donald Trump.

And now she’s set to add another book to her name, this time bringing along Times political reporter Jonathan Swan for a book centered on what could be Trump’s last hurrah in politics, according to Axios.

The book will be published by Simon & Schuster, per the Axios report.

Trump remains the leading presidential candidate in the 2024 GOP primary contest, so much of the content of the book — which could be published in 2025 at the earliest — will be tied to the outcome of next year’s presidential race.

The book is also set to detail not only the 2024 campaign, but also examine Trump’s larger role on the world stage.

Haberman’s “Confidence Man,” which was released in 2022 and chronicled Trump’s rise to the Oval Office, was a New York Times bestseller.

Swan, a former political correspondent at Axios, won an Emmy for his 2020 interview with Trump at the White House.

