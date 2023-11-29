Why I’m Helping Floridians Fight Back Against the State’s Censorship

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/PEN

I recently joined PEN America—the venerable nonprofit organization devoted to protecting free expression—as the inaugural director of a new Florida office. As I gathered around the Thanksgiving table last week, I had many thoughts about the state of Florida.

Some may be surprised that my overwhelming thought was one of gratitude.

After all, PEN America is opening this office since Florida has become an incubator for censorship, with a pernicious model for book banning and restrictive laws like the “Stop WOKE Act” and the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law as blueprints for other states. PEN America’s latest report shows Florida surpassed Texas on book bans, with over 40 percent of all book bans nationwide occurring in school districts in Florida. Across 33 school districts, PEN America recorded 1,406 book ban cases in Florida.

Read more at The Daily Beast.