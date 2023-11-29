Revealed: Extreme Weight Loss star Brandi Mallory was ‘full of life’ and ‘encouraged everybody around her’ before sudden death at age 40

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Brandi Mallory was a positive force in the lives of her loved ones before she passed away.

A friend of the reality TV personality, who died earlier this month aged 40, said they were ‘so impressed with her as a person’.

Her friend and fellow makeup artist, Eva Jane, shared it People about how the Extreme Weight Loss star was “full of life” and “an eternal optimist.”

On November 9, Mallory was found dead in the parking lot of Chipotle in Stone Mountain, Georgia.

Sad details emerged about a week after her death was announced, revealing bizarre circumstances – which remain under investigation, although the police report indicates no signs of foul play.

After her friends and family celebrated Mallory’s life, Jane said the funeral was somber but also lighthearted.

She added that her loved ones not only shed tears, but also shared personal stories of moments of happiness they shared with Mallory and the joy she had spread.

“I was so impressed with her as a person because she was so positive, just an eternal optimist,” she said of her late friend.

She also said Mallory had an “electric” and “very big personality” that she will miss.

“I don’t want to speak in clichés, like she lit up the room – but she did,” she continued. “She didn’t complain or find fault with anyone or anything.”

“She was full of life, always looking for a way to make the atmosphere and environment around her that much better, and to encourage everyone around her,” she said.

“She had a very big personality,” she added. “She was electric.”

Jane also described Mallory as someone who had an authentic nature and was always herself, without pretenses.

“She really said, ‘What you see is what you get.’ She was pure,” Jane said.

“Some people are all about PR and marketing, meant to show someone in their best light, but she was really herself,” she explained.

“When someone like Brandi passes away, it really makes it harder to understand and understand,” she continued.

“You think, ‘Why would someone so great have to go home?’

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the reality star died suddenly after picking up dinner at Chipotle.

She was found in her car in the parking lot by a concerned deli owner who called authorities after witnessing what he believed was a woman sleeping behind the wheel.

He realized something was wrong when he saw the car again later the same day.

According to police reports, there were no signs of foul play and the cause of death remains under investigation.

There is no evidence that her eating at Chipotle had anything to do with her death.

She became popular online after losing 150 pounds on season 4 of ABC’s Extreme Weight Loss.