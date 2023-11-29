A mother asked me to make all food at my daughter’s birthday party gluten and dairy-free because of her son’s allergies – people are saying I should uninvite her child

<!–

A mother planning her daughter’s birthday party has revealed she was upset by another parent’s request to make food gluten and dairy free.

Speaking to UK parenting forum Mumsnet, the woman explained that the mother of one of her daughter’s friends made a special request before the birthday party because her son had allergies.

The mother hosting the party explained that she was more than happy to accommodate dietary needs, but added that the other mother had asked her to make all of the event’s food gluten- and dairy-free just in case. where his son would eat it.

In particular, she makes her daughter’s birthday cake from scratch and said she has “no desire” to learn how to make it with a gluten-free and dairy-free recipe.

After asking others’ opinions, the mother received a lot of support – and some even said she should go so far as not to invite the allergic child over.

The post read: “(My daughter’s) birthday party is coming up and we’ve been asking attendees about their dietary allergies/requirements. I had the usual list – veggies, one pork free, one nut allergy, one gluten free + dairy allergy.

“I said, no problem, we will make sure there are options for everyone, but it will be up to the parents to make sure the children eat properly (the children will be aged two to five).

“These will be “normal” party foods for children: sandwiches, chips, vegetable sticks, fruit, yogurt, etc.

“I received a separate response from a parent with gluten and dairy allergies saying, ‘Sorry to be picky, but we need there to be no gluten or dairy at all served – it is too dangerous for X because we cannot guarantee that he will not do it. eat it. Of course you understand, thank you xx”.’

She continued: “Am I being unreasonable to say that this just isn’t working for us? I’m making the cake and have no idea how (or no desire to learn) to make a beautiful gluten-free/dairy-free option.

“I had planned to buy some small gluten-free vegan cupcakes so there would be something for the others, but my daughter requested something specific for her birthday which I have already started making.”

Many suggested it was “ridiculous” for the child’s mother to suggest that everyone at the party had to eat restricted foods due to her son’s allergy.

One person said: “As the parent of a child who would end up in hospital if you get it wrong, I prefer to provide my own food, and have done so for all primary age groups. So you are not being unreasonable. Tell them you don’t want to take on this responsibility.

Another said: “Ridiculous of a mother to put a restriction on everyone.

“Tell her no, you can’t do that, but she’s willing to stay and provide her own food for her child. »

Someone else said: “Have they never been to a birthday party before? They can’t expect parents to take care of every party their child attends. They should take their own food and supervise their child.

While another wrote: “Just say you’ll do what you can to eliminate x contamination but it’s not possible for you to make the whole party gf/df because your child wants their favorite foods at their party.”

Others suggested that she should “uninvite” the allergic child if it might cause too much trouble.

One person said: “Text him, you’ll have to uninvite the child because you can’t guarantee it. She is more than welcome to come stay and watch her child.

Another said: “Say ‘It’s a shame if you can’t make it, but we understand if it’s too risky’.”