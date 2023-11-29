Fox Contributor Aghast at Holiday Slasher Flicks: ‘Cultural Decay!’

Fox News

Oh, the horror!

A pair of slasher films with end-of-year holiday settings are just too much for Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo, who dismissed them as signs of “cultural decay” Monday on The Ingraham Angle.

In the Eli Roth-directed Thanksgiving, a killer wearing the mask of Mayflower pilgrim John Carver exacts revenge on citizens in Plymouth, Massachusetts for a Black Friday sale gone wrong. It’s a Wonderful Knife, meanwhile, depicts a woman who had previously saved her town from a killer now in an alternate universe where she can only observe her surroundings.

Read more at The Daily Beast.