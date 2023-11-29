Robert De Niro, Upset Trump Comments Were Cut From His Gotham Awards Speech, Lashes Out at the Former President

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Killers of the Flower Moon star Robert De Niro was in disarray as he took the stage at the Gotham Awards in New York City on Monday night.

The Oscar-winning actor was on hand to introduce the historical icon and creator tribute for Martin Scorsese’s Apple film, which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone.

When De Niro began reading his prepared remarks for the award’s introduction, he noticed that his comments had been edited. A video aired of iconic director and Osage chief Geoffrey Standing Bear discussing the film, and then the actor made it a point to read the original speech he was going to recite, including several political comments about Donald Trump.

“History is no longer history. Truth is not truth, and facts are being replaced by conspiracy theories,” De Niro said on stage. “Lying has become a tool in the charlatan’s arsenal. The former president has lied to us more than 30,000 times over the past four years, and he continues to do so in his campaign of retaliation.”

He added, “With all his lies, he can’t hide his soul,” adding that the former president signaled his disrespect with his insulting use of the term “Pocahontas” as a slur, referring to Trump’s popular nickname for Senator Elizabeth Warren. .

The actor continued, explaining that at this point in his speech he noticed that his comments have been edited and apparently blamed Apple for it.

“I’m going to say these things, but to Apple and thank them and all that, Gothams, blah, blah, blah, Apple. But I don’t feel like thanking them at all after what they did. How dare they actually do that?”

The Hollywood Reporter contacted Apple for comment.

More to come.