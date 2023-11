A truce between Israel and Hamas will be extended by two days, mediator Qatar said hours before the pause was due to end Tuesday, as more hostages were freed from Gaza in exchange for the release of dozens of Palestinian prisoners.The extension came as 11 more hostages were freed from Gaza, along with the release of another 33 Palestinian prisoners — the last exchange under the first deal. Follow our live blog for the latest updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

