Wed. Nov 29th, 2023

    News

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Diddy for Settling Sex Abuse Suit a Little Too Fast

    By

    Nov 28, 2023 , , , , ,
    Michelle Wolf Roasts Diddy for Settling Sex Abuse Suit a Little Too Fast

    Comedy Central

    All eyes are on Michelle Wolf this week as she makes her triumphant return to The Daily Show, where she worked as a writer for two years of Trevor Noah’s tenure from 2016 to 2018.

    Wolf has made a career out of fearlessly ruffling feathers, and did just that on her first night as guest host with Jamie Foxx, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, and the artist formerly known as Puff Daddy among her targets.

    “Last year, New York passed a law that gave people a one-year window to file lawsuits for sexual assault that otherwise would’ve been past the statute of limitations,” Wolf explained. “Last weekend was the deadline, and boy did the lawsuits come rolling in!”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Investigation Finds Serious Failings at Hospitals Where Worker Had Sex With More Than 100 Corpses

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    Cyberattack Forces Hospitals in Multiple States to Divert Some Emergency Room Patients

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    New York’s ‘Disney Winter Wonderland’ village at Pier 17, which charges up to $65 per ticket, is destroyed by a THIN Santa, ‘dangerous’ attractions and watered down hot chocolate.

    Nov 29, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Investigation Finds Serious Failings at Hospitals Where Worker Had Sex With More Than 100 Corpses

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    Cyberattack Forces Hospitals in Multiple States to Divert Some Emergency Room Patients

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    New York’s ‘Disney Winter Wonderland’ village at Pier 17, which charges up to $65 per ticket, is destroyed by a THIN Santa, ‘dangerous’ attractions and watered down hot chocolate.

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    Inside Bruce Lehrmann’s luxurious new $2,500-a-WEEK digs paid for by Channel Seven after Spotlight interview, as Brittany Higgins takes the witness stand

    Nov 29, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy