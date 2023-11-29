Michelle Wolf Roasts Diddy for Settling Sex Abuse Suit a Little Too Fast

Comedy Central

All eyes are on Michelle Wolf this week as she makes her triumphant return to The Daily Show, where she worked as a writer for two years of Trevor Noah’s tenure from 2016 to 2018.

Wolf has made a career out of fearlessly ruffling feathers, and did just that on her first night as guest host with Jamie Foxx, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, and the artist formerly known as Puff Daddy among her targets.

“Last year, New York passed a law that gave people a one-year window to file lawsuits for sexual assault that otherwise would’ve been past the statute of limitations,” Wolf explained. “Last weekend was the deadline, and boy did the lawsuits come rolling in!”

