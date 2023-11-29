Wed. Nov 29th, 2023

    Robert De Niro Claims Trump Remarks Were Slashed at Awards Night

    Robert De Niro appeared to call Apple out in front of an audience at the Gotham Awards in New York City on Monday night, accusing the company of excising political comments from his prepared speech without warning, and going on to attack Donald Trump as a “charlatan” and a liar.

    “He’s keeping up the pace in his current campaign of retribution, but with all his lies, he can’t hide his soul,” De Niro said.

    The two-time Oscar winner had earlier seemed “to struggle with the teleprompter,” according to Deadline, as he accepted the Gotham Historical Icon and Creator Tribute award for Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

