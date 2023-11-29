Does this explain Jason Kelce’s quick bathroom trip? Eagles veteran jokes about locker rooms not having enough stalls on his New Heights podcast… five days before he briefly left win over the Bills to relieve himself

Jason, 36, rushed to the bathroom on Sunday for OT vs. the Bills

He made a crucial block to allow QB Jalen Hurts to reach the end zone that play

Eagles center Jason Kelce joked on his New Heights podcast about the fact that away team stadium locker rooms didn’t have enough stalls five days before he briefly left the field against the Bills to relieve himself because this is his quick toilet visit could explain.

The 36-year-old NFL veteran told his younger brother, Travis, 34, last Tuesday: “There (are) two things I hate: small locker rooms and a small number of stalls because it’s not ideal for the game and you’re trying to pre-game ritual to time.

‘And there are only those two damn stalls in the bathroom for the away team…

“That drives me crazy.”

Eagles fans were concerned when Jason left the game ahead of their overtime win against Buffalo on Sunday because they had no idea if he would return, especially after he gave away two penalties to get the Bills back into the game.

That wasn’t the case, however, as Jason made a crucial block in overtime to give his quarterback, Jalen Hurts, a chance to burst into the end zone and not only win the game for the Eagles, but also the team’s place to be the first to seal it. in the league to reach the play-offs this season.

None of this could have been predicted five days before Philadelphia’s latest victory, however, as Jason said of his need to regularly use the restrooms at the Eagles’ opponent stadiums no matter what week it is in the season: ” There’s a three-man line to get into that thing.

“So you know all the other three guys who were just sitting in that seat, not ideal.

‘The first thing I do when I get to an away team’s stadium is go in and see how many stalls there are. If it’s just a small number of stalls, I’ll go in there and try to force and get out.

“Then I’m going to take some Imodium so I don’t have to deal with this crap.”

Eagles’ Jason Kelce, 36, stormed to the bathroom before overtime against the Bills on Sunday

Travis, who at the time couldn’t believe what he had just heard, said, “Dude, is it that big of a deal to you?”

“I just don’t like the discomfort,” a serious-looking Jason replied.

Puzzled by his older brother’s explanation of his pre-match need, Travis told him, “Man, I couldn’t tell you the last time I competed in a stadium. And I’m taking such *** on a damn plane.’

“I can’t tell you the last time I was in a stadium even once,” Jason replied jokingly.

Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs will next play the Green Bay Packers, while the Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers in what will be a rematch of last season’s NFC Championship Game.