    Hamas Gave 10-Month-Old Hostage to Another Terror Group: IDF

    Israel claimed on Monday that Hamas is slow-rolling the release of its youngest hostage, a 10-month-old baby who was kidnapped on Oct. 7 alongside his parents and four-year-old brother.

    The Israel Defense Forces said Kfir Bibas had been transferred to the custody of a separate Palestinian group in the city of Khan Yunis, and is likely being used as leverage in Hamas and Israel’s talks to extend the current ceasefire agreement. The city, located in southern Gaza, is widely expected to be the site of a renewed bombardment campaign once the current ceasefire agreement ends later this week.

    Arabic spokesman for the IDF Avichay Adraee also appeared to confirm that the Bibas family—Kfir, his brother Ariel, and their parents Jordan and Shiri—were also passed off to another terror group in Khan Yunis.

