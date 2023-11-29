Jesse Watters Says He Was Bitten in Crotch by a Dog Over Thanksgiving

Fox News

Jesse Watters’ Thanksgiving break was marred by a run-in with a dog that he claims bit him twice.

Just two weeks after the Fox News host said that he “got rid” of his own dog because it “didn’t work out”—and then refused to explain the situation—he told viewers of Jesse Watters Primetime Monday that during a hike in a nature preserve during Thanksgiving break, he was bitten twice by a dog.

Watters, who opted to dedicate the first third of his news show to his holiday activities, recalled how he was approached by a woman with her dog shortly after starting out.

