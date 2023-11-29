Wed. Nov 29th, 2023

    A Michigan community college received complaints of a ‘foul odor’ in its building, then found the body of a man in its ventilation

    A Michigan community college received complaints of a ‘foul odor’ in its building, then found the body of a man in its ventilation

    Officials are still waiting to hear on the cause of death for Jason Thompson.

    A man’s body was found in the ventilation system of a community college in Michigan.The college said it discovered the body of Jason Thompson, 36, after being told about a “foul odor.”School police said no foul play is suspected yet and an investigation is ongoing.

    A Michigan community college investigating a “foul odor” in one of its buildings discovered the body of a 36-year-old man in a ventilation system on Sunday.

    Macomb Community College officials said the body was identified as Jason Thompson, a man who was reported missing earlier this month, the Macomb Daily reported.

    Thompson’s body was discovered when authorities were called to the Macomb Center for Performing Arts due to a “foul odor,” the college police department said, per NBC News.

    The center had scheduled two performances for a musical that afternoon, according to the its website.

    School police are still the medical examiner to determine the cause of death, per Macomb Daily.

    Thompson was last seen by his family on October 25, and was reported missing on November 1.

    “There is no reason to suspect foul play,” school police Chief William Leavens said, according the local newspaper. “At this point, it is important to remember that this is an ongoing investigation with the goal to understand the circumstances.”

    “The college community extends heartfelt condolences during this difficult time to Mr. Thompson’s family and friends,” school officials said in a statement, per the Macomb Daily.

