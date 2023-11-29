West Gate Freeway: Truck fire at Todd St exit causes traffic chaos in Melbourne

Fire on West Gate Highway

Two lanes are closed

A truck has caught fire on a major Melbourne highway, causing major traffic disruptions.

Firefighters were called to a cement truck on fire near the inbound exit to Todd Rd on the West Gate Freeway, Port Melbourne, around 1.10pm on Tuesday.

The incoming exit was closed due to the fire and two left lanes of the highway next to the West Gate Bridge were also closed.

Police said the driver of the truck, a 35-year-old man, was able to stop the vehicle safely and suffered no injuries.