West Gate Freeway: Truck fire at Todd St exit causes traffic chaos in Melbourne

Fire on West Gate Highway
Two lanes are closed
A truck has caught fire on a major Melbourne highway, causing major traffic disruptions.
Firefighters were called to a cement truck on fire near the inbound exit to Todd Rd on the West Gate Freeway, Port Melbourne, around 1.10pm on Tuesday.
The incoming exit was closed due to the fire and two left lanes of the highway next to the West Gate Bridge were also closed.
Police said the driver of the truck, a 35-year-old man, was able to stop the vehicle safely and suffered no injuries.
A truck caught fire on the West Gate Freeway in Melbourne on Tuesday afternoon.
Emergency services rushed to the scene and tried to put out the fire.
Drivers were advised to use the Montague Street exit instead.
Images published on X show the truck engulfed in flames and smoke as firefighters work desperately to bring the blaze under control.
According to the Department for Transport, there are “significant delays arriving on the West Gate Motorway from the M80 interchange”.
Drivers are warned to remain vigilant for the presence of smoke in the area.
The exact circumstances of the fire have yet to be determined.
More soon.
