Pauline Hanson makes explosive claims about why most voted NO to The Voice – before unleashing on Indigenous Australians in one of her most explosive speeches to date

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Pauline Hanson has explained why most Australians voted no to the Indigenous Voice to Parliament – before lashing out at the term “Traditional owners”, in a fiery speech which sparked an outcry in the Senate.

On Monday, One Nation leader Senator Hanson read to the Senate a comment from “Rebecca” on his Facebook page while delivering a scathing post-mortem on the failure of the Voice referendum.

“Can we stop using the term traditional owners? » Senator Hanson cites the message as a question.

“The Aborigines did not and do not own Australia. They were the first inhabitants, and that’s it.

“Mother Nature has provided everything that Aboriginal people claim to be theirs. They didn’t build Ayer’s Rock, the Three Sisters, Kakadu, the river systems, the mountains, etc.

“They used the land, its natural resources and its structures that were already there.

“They didn’t build or design anything and, as they continue to do today, they use and take whatever is at their disposal.”

“That’s how a lot of Australians feel.”

Senator Lidia Thorpe chimed in, saying: “Not all Australians.”

But Senator Hanson went on to say: “What people tend to forget, like Senator Thorpe, is that I was born here too, as were millions of other Australians and the migrants who came here.

“All I asked for was equality for all Australians. If you need it, you get that helping hand. If you don’t need it, then fine, you don’t need it.

“If you work hard to get what you need and it has been proven by the 11 senators in this Parliament who are in fact of indigenous descent and yet you want special treatment.

“And you don’t deserve it, any more than millions of other Australians do,” Senator Hanson said with a glare across the room.

Pauline Hanson explains why many Australians voted NO When Australians voted no to Albanese Divisive Voice, they also voted no to the entire Uluru program. The Australians understood that this vote was a crucial first step towards a treaty, and they rejected it. They understood that the voice, the treaty, and the “truth” would divide this country along racial lines, and they pushed them aside. They understood that the failure to close the gaps would not be fixed by more bureaucracy and more billions of dollars wasted on the sauce of indigenous industry. They heard the views of this industry and the indigenous elites who live largely off Australian taxpayers, while Aboriginal people in isolated communities continue to suffer from poverty, crime and welfare dependency. They received lectures from big business, big banks, academics, campaigners, the Greens, Teals, Minister Burney and Prime Minister Albanese. They heard these out-of-touch “leaders” tell them they were racist and stupid if they didn’t do what they were told. They were told Australia’s international reputation would suffer – then they went on the BBC to trash Australia’s international reputation. These same out-of-touch “leaders” told them that the no campaign was all lies, misinformation and misinformation. They saw the yes campaign castigate the media for daring to talk about the no campaign. They rejected everything. The only fair and equitable way forward is to abandon racial separatism and division and move forward as one people in one nation under one flag.

Senator Hanson said Indigenous Australians should be recognized only as Australia’s original inhabitants, but this should not confer any special privileges.

The shouted interruptions increased until Senate President Sue Lines intervened and asked both senators to take their seats.

After a telling pause, she asked Senator Hanson to resume but direct his remarks to her as chair.

Senator Hanson picked up and asserted that Australia “does not belong only to the gatherings of Stone Age hunters discovered by British explorers and settlers”.

“I must ask the question of what special or unique contribution gives Aboriginal Australians special or unique rights greater than anyone else.” The answer is none,” said Senator Hanson.

“There has only been one nation on this continent founded on January 1, 1901, so there can be no legitimate treaty and that means there is no requirement to ‘tell the truth,’” he said. she declared.

“It’s about rewriting history to maximize treaty settlements, forget it.

“We are all Australians together and should be treated equally.”

Earlier in the same speech, Senator Hanson gave special mention to Senator Thorpe.

“There is no war against Aboriginal Australians as Senator Thorpe claims,” Senator Hanson said.

“The fact that she sits in Parliament with other indigenous people shows that this statement is a lie.

“The senator is not a victim of her taxpayer-funded salary and most Indigenous people reject the idea that they are victims.”

Senator Hanson also accused Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and other supporters of The Voice of being “out of touch”.

Senator Pauline Hanson angrily rejected the term “traditional owners” in a fiery speech.

Senator Lidia Thorpe (pictured at a pro-Palestinian rally in Melbourne on Sunday) received a special mention in Senator Hanson’s speech.

“The Australians understood that the Voice was a crucial first step towards a treaty, and they rejected it,” she said.

“They understood that the Voice, the treaty and the ‘truth’ would divide this country along racial lines, and they pushed them away.

“They understood that the failure to close the gaps would not be fixed by more bureaucracy and more billions of dollars wasted on the sauce of indigenous industry.”

“They have had lectures from big business, big banks, academics, campaigners, the Greens, Teals, Minister (Linda) Burney and Prime Minister Albanese.

“They heard these out-of-touch leaders tell them they were racist and stupid if they didn’t do what they were told.”

Senator Hanson said “Aboriginal industry and ‘indigenous elites’ ‘lived handsomely’ off the Australian taxpayer ‘while Aboriginal people in isolated communities continue to suffer from poverty, crime and aid dependency social”.

Senator Hanson argued that “governments do not sign treaties with their own citizens.”

“Equal rights and special rights for no one are an essential principle of Australian democracy,” she said.

The Indigenous Voice to Parliament plan was largely defeated in a referendum that saw more than 60 percent of voters reject it.