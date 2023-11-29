Jimmy Kimmel Has Perfect Response to MTG’s Demand to Be on His Show

ABC

Marjorie Taylor Greene has made it known that she wants to be a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live. And in his first show back after a Thanksgiving break, Jimmy Kimmel let her know that is almost certainly never going to happen.

Last week, in an effort to promote her new book MTG, the Georgia congresswoman posted on X, “Hey @jimmykimmel since most of your show content is your nonstop lies about me, why don’t you have me on your show? I’ll bring you a copy of my book and we can chat about what needs to happen to SAVE AMERICA!”

“I guess I’m a Hollywood libtard that’s part of the celebrity pedophile Satan club,” Kimmel joked Monday night. “Until she has a book to promote, then “I’d love to swing by!”

