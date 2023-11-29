Disabled bus passenger’s heated argument with a driver who wouldn’t let her on a packed bus sparks furious debate – so who do you think was in the wrong?

<!–

A disabled woman has sparked a furious online debate after calling a bus driver “able-bodied” when he told her she was not allowed on board.

Anastasiia Berezikova, 23, was refused entry to the Melbourne bus on November 19 because the driver said the bus had reached maximum capacity.

Although she was on a mobility scooter and qualified for a priority seat, the driver told her it would be “unfair” to exclude existing passengers.

Ms Berezikova’s TikTok video of her exchange with the driver divided viewers, with some supporting her and others saying she should not have been allowed on the bus.

Footage of the incident shows the driver (pictured) explaining to Ms Berezikova that the bus was at capacity and it would be “unfair” to evict any of the existing passengers.

The video shows the driver had changed the bus’s destination signs to say “sorry, bus full,” meaning he could no longer pick up passengers.

After being shot down for asking if able-bodied passengers had priority, she then pleaded with other passengers.

“So none of the able-bodied people want to help a disabled person,” Ms. Berezikova asked, pointing to a woman who seemed uncomfortable.

The driver told her that another bus going in the same direction would soon pick her up.

The video sparked hundreds of comments from TikTok users who disagreed on who they thought was right.

“I’m so sorry, Australia has a horrible attitude towards this sort of thing, it really is a free for all,” one user wrote, agreeing with Ms Berezikova.

“Damn how rude and inconsiderate people are these days, they only think about themselves,” wrote a second, saying the passengers should have moved for her.

“You definitely should have sat down, people in wheelchairs should be the first to get on, so people at your stop should have been told to wait,” a third wrote.

A disabled Melbourne woman, Anastassia Berezikova (pictured), has sparked a fiery debate online after claiming a bus driver was “capable” for not letting her get on.

However, others disagreed with Ms Berezikova, with some praising the driver for handling the situation calmly.

“You have priority to a seat/place on the bus if there is a seat on the bus, they can’t just kick out someone who is in front of you,” one user wrote, siding with the driver.

“On the bus, you have a priority seat, yes. But you don’t have priority to ride – if it’s full, they can’t just kick people out,” a second user admitted.

Another disabled woman, bound to a wheelchair, said she thought he “did nothing wrong”.

“You assume people are discriminating against you when that’s not the case,” she wrote.

In follow-up videos posted to her TikTok, Ms Berezikova claimed others got on the bus after she pushed in front of her and begged them to give her space.

Ms. Berezikova was placed in a coma for 12 days after suffering two cardiac arrests in July 2021 caused by undiagnosed eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA), a disease that affects blood cells.

The heart attacks also left her with Lance Adam Syndrome which affects her motor skills, coordination and speech.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Ms Berezikova and Public Transport Victoria for comment.