Leonardo DiCaprio’s looking fine at 49! Actor suits up to join Killers of the Flower Moon co-star Lily Gladstone at Gotham Awards in New York City after raucous birthday celebrations

Leonardo DiCaprio attended the star-studded Gotham Awards on Monday with his co-star, Lily Gladstone.

Upon arriving at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, the 49-year-old actor posed on the red carpet with his castmate from their recently released film, Killers of the Flower Moon.

The Titanic star – who kept a low profile while in London with his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, 25, and her family last week – looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo with a white button-down and a satin bow tie.

For the event, the Certain Women actress, 37, looked elegant in a flowing, navy blue dress with a high neckline adorned with gold studs.

The stylish pair starred opposite each other in the American epic Western crime drama Killers of the Flower Moon, which hit theaters on October 20.

Killers of the Flower Moon receive the Historical Icon and Creator Tribute during the annual Gotham Awards Ceremony.

The award recognizes significant historical moments and honors the filmmaker and cast who authentically brought the story to life.

Credit goes to Gladstone and the rest of the cast, which also includes Goodfellas’ Robert De Niro and The Whale’s Brendan Fraser.

In a statement shared with VarietyGotham Film and Media Institute Executive Director Jeffrey Sharp applauded the film.

“Authentic and carefully crafted by one of our greatest filmmakers with respect and integrity, Killers of the Flower Moon is a powerful examination of the history of violence against the Osage Nation,” he said.

“At the center of the brilliant writing, impeccable set design and extraordinary cast, Lily Gladstone delivers a tour de force as Mollie Kyle,” he continued. “We are thrilled to honor Lily along with the film’s cast members at the ceremony.”

Gladstone has also been nominated for a Gotham Award for her leading performance in The Unknown Country.

Killers of the Flower Moon, directed and co-produced by Martin Scorsese, is based on journalist David Grann’s 2017 nonfiction book about the Osage murders.

The renowned filmmaker wrote the screenplay with Eric Roth about the serial murder of members of the oil-rich Osage Nation in 1920s Oklahoma.

Throughout history, white invaders have manipulated, stolen, and murdered the Osage people to obtain their fortunes.

The series of brutal crimes became known as the Reign of Terror.

The story is told through the romance between DiCaprio’s Ernest Burkhart and Gladstone’s Mollie Kyle.

De Niro plays Ernest’s uncle, William Hale, who is the mastermind behind the plans to harvest the wealth of the Osage people.

Killers of the Flower Moon received a theatrical release on October 20.