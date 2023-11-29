Best friends make astonishing claim about ‘every’ girlfriend’s dirty little secret – and many agree with them

<!–

Every woman has a man she’s “in love with”, apart from her partner, two best friends have said.

Millie and Anisha, from Adelaide, sparked debate on the issue but drew on their own experiences to support their controversial argument.

Although the comment seemed outrageous to some, hundreds of women agreed with their friends in a now-viral TikTok. video.

“We need to talk about this because we feel like every girl has a guy they’re obsessed with or in love with,” Millie began.

Adelaide’s friends Millie (left) and Anisha (right) say every woman has a man they’re obsessed with who’s not their boyfriend.

“You can’t have this man, this man is not your man,” Millie continued.

Anisha stepped in and said, “He was never your man, he never will be, but you have this total obsession with him.”

“We just want to know if it’s a universal experience and not just us.” He’s the kind of man where you think about him all the time.

“You could marry the man of your dreams, the love of your life, and if this man you haven’t seen since you were 20… he could stand up at your wedding and say “I object to it” and you I would say “I’m running away with you”.’

Millie then described a Melbourne man she was interested in, but he didn’t reciprocate, leaving her devastated. But they are still in contact.

While traveling interstate, the man shared his location with Millie on her phone and the two attended an AFL game because they knew he was there.

“We ran 18 steps in an hour trying to find this man,” Millie said and saw him clubbing later that night.

“He came over and said ‘It’s so nice to see you,’ so ‘Rob’ and I have now fallen in love and we have three kids…Rob and I have nothing,” she said joked.

Anisha said: “He was never your man, he never will be but you have this total obsession with him”

The three-minute video caught the attention of thousands and has since been viewed more than 500,000 times.

“I can confirm you are not alone,” one woman admitted.

“This is so real,” said another, with a third adding: “He’s married but this is so real.”

Another woman wrote: “So accurate. I go into full-fledged stalker mode and for what?? He doesn’t want me but he’s my man.

“Yes girl, I literally haven’t seen him in at least five years but I still dream about him, no one compares,” someone else wrote.

Others said the man they were obsessed with was now their partner, who friends called “the lucky ones.”

“I have this man and I am dating him,” one said, another wrote: “He has become my man.”