‘I know who I am’: Pat Cummins on refusing to pander to a ‘loud minority’

When Pat Cummins won the toss and made the decision to bowl first in the Cricket World Cup final against an undefeated Indian team, he knew it went against conventional wisdom.

But the Australian skipper chose to follow his instincts – a decision that paid off, as Australia won a sixth Cricket World Cup title in front of more than 100,000 fans in Ahmedabad, India.

In 2023, Australia won the Cricket World Cup, the World Test Championship and won the Ashes in England.(ABC News: Brendan Esposito)

“The conventional wisdom is that you have to bat in the final, whereas I think the last five ODI finals have been won by the team bowling first,” he said. 7:30 a.m.It’s Sarah Ferguson.

“Of course you survey others.

“Everyone was pretty sure it was like bowling day.”

It was also accepted that a bowler could not captain Australia. Yet, this year, under his leadership, the team won the ODI World Cup, retained the Ashes and won the World Test Championship.

“I’m a firm believer that when I’m out in the field I can sort things out on the fly and my intuition has improved over a few years,” he said.

“Whereas when I started, I probably didn’t have such intuition. And you try to plan too much and think things through too much before they actually happen.”

“Woke” reviews

Since taking over as captain, Cummins has been outspoken on social issues including climate change, voting yes in the Voice to Parliament referendum, and his team taking a knee during the Black Lives Matter movement Matter – which sparked backlash and claims from critics that he had become “too woke”.

But he feels emboldened by the negative responses.

“If I don’t stand firm on this and bow to a strong minority, that’s not a good thing,” he said.

Cummins admits the criticism takes its toll.

Pat Cummins has been criticized for speaking out on social issues.(ABC News: Brendan Esposito)

“I think you’d be lying if you said otherwise,” he said.

“I think you have to find ways to manage this, just like you manage your body as a professional athlete.

“You’re not on an island. You can’t just say, ‘I want to play cricket in front of millions of people,’ but also ‘I don’t want anyone to have an opinion about me.’ not what we sign up for.

“As long as I know I have great relationships with my teammates and my family, they know who I am. I know who I am.”

Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins with the ICC World Cup trophy. (ABC News: Brendan Esposito)

Cummins credits his family for keeping him grounded and “community-minded.”

“Mom and Dad were always trying to remind us how lucky we are to live in this country and have all the opportunities that we have, but also how we are just a small, small part of a very big world – and make sure we open our eyes,” he said on 7:30.

Amid her professional success, it’s been a bittersweet year for Cummins, who lost her mother Maria to breast cancer in March this year – news that sparked an outpouring of support from the world of cricket, including a tribute from the Barmy Army.

The captain had left the Australian team in India between the second and third Tests of the tour to be with his mother, and shared the Barmy Army video with her.

“She loved it,” he said.

“Cricket has always been a big part of our family, and seeing the respect and love shown by our oldest rivals was truly special.

“I think about her every day – she’s had a lot of success before this year and she’s such a big part of who I am, and I’m sure she would have been really proud.”

