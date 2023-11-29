Wed. Nov 29th, 2023

    Married At First Sight star accused of trafficking $90k of meth released on home detention

    By

    Married At First Sight star accused of trafficking $90k of meth released on home detention

    By Isabel Mcmillan for Nca Newswire

    Published: 02:46 EST, November 28, 2023 | Updated: 02:55 EST, November 28, 2023

    A former reality star turned adult content creator has been released after allegedly trafficking more than a kilo of methamphetamine.

    On Friday, Married At First Sight star Sebastian Guilhaus was released on bail after being arrested for alleged drug trafficking.

    The prosecution did not oppose bail for home detention, with Magistrate Simon Smart ordering Guilhaus to wear an electronic monitoring device following his release from the Adelaide Remand Centre.

    He is also prohibited from consuming any illegal substances and must present for random drug testing.

    Family members filled the courtroom but declined to comment outside.

    Married At First Sight star Sebastian Guilhaus has been released after allegedly trafficking more than a kilo of methamphetamine. Pictured

    On Friday, the reality star who made adult content was released on bail after being arrested for alleged drug trafficking

    The creator of Only Fans has not yet entered a plea to charges of trafficking a commercial quantity of a controlled drug.

    He was arrested at his home in Croydon, with SA Police reportedly seizing almost a kilo of methamphetamine with a street value of around $90,000.

    The reality star appeared on season seven of the hit TV show in 2020, alongside bride Lizzie Sobinoff.

    Following their split in 2021, Guilhaus was named one of Adelaide’s most coveted singles.

    He is a proud creator of adult content and shares his collaborations on Instagram.

    The reality star appeared on season seven of the hit TV show in 2020, alongside bride Lizzie Sobinoff. Both shown

