Four Palestinians injured by Israeli gunfire near Bethlehem

NNA – Four Palestiniansnbsp;were Tuesday injured by live bullets during confrontations with the occupation forces in the Dheisheh camp, south of Bethlehem, while six others,nbsp;including a woman, were detained in different areas of the governorate.

A security source told WAFA correspondent that an occupation army force stormed the camp and fired live bullets and tear gas and sound bombs, injuring four peoplenbsp;by live bullets in the lower extremities. They were taken to Beit Jala Governmental Hospital to receive treatment.

The source added that the occupation soldiers raided a number of Palestiniansrsquo; homes in the Dheisheh camp and detained Zainab Al-Sajdi, the mother of the two prisoners, Muhannad and Rani Qawwar, and detainednbsp;another youth.

In the village of Marah Rabah, south of Bethlehem, the occupation forces detained two after raiding and searching their familiesrsquo; homes.

The occupation forces also detained two others in the eastern region of Bethlehem Governoratenbsp;after raiding and searching their parentsrsquo; homes.–WAFAnbsp;

