Wed. Nov 29th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Four Palestinians injured by Israeli gunfire near Bethlehem

    By

    Nov 28, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – Four Palestiniansnbsp;were Tuesday injured by live bullets during confrontations with the occupation forces in the Dheisheh camp, south of Bethlehem, while six others,nbsp;including a woman, were detained in different areas of the governorate.

    A security source told WAFA correspondent that an occupation army force stormed the camp and fired live bullets and tear gas and sound bombs, injuring four peoplenbsp;by live bullets in the lower extremities. They were taken to Beit Jala Governmental Hospital to receive treatment.

    The source added that the occupation soldiers raided a number of Palestiniansrsquo; homes in the Dheisheh camp and detained Zainab Al-Sajdi, the mother of the two prisoners, Muhannad and Rani Qawwar, and detainednbsp;another youth.

    In the village of Marah Rabah, south of Bethlehem, the occupation forces detained two after raiding and searching their familiesrsquo; homes.

    The occupation forces also detained two others in the eastern region of Bethlehem Governoratenbsp;after raiding and searching their parentsrsquo; homes.–WAFAnbsp;

    ==========R.H.

    By

