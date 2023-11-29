North Korea says its new spy satellite photographed White House, Pentagon

NNA -nbsp;After decades of satellite surveillance by foreign governments and analysts, North Korea has sent its first spy satellite on a global orbit with a message to the world: we can watch you too.

On Tuesday North Korean state media said leader Kim Jong Un had reviewed spy satellite photos of the White House, Pentagon and U.S. aircraft carriers at the naval base of Norfolk.

North Korea last weeknbsp;successfully launchednbsp;its first reconnaissance satellite, which it has said was designed to monitor U.S. and South Korean military movements.–Reutersnbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

=====R.H.