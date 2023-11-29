The fossil fuel phrases that countries will fight over at the upcoming COP28 | Breaking:

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Weaning the world off greenhouse gas-spewing fossil fuels is a key part of global climate negotiations.

But it is expected that at the next United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP28, which begins on Thursday and runs until December 12.

At this year’s climate summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, a key goal is for countries to decide how to respond to the first “global assessment”: a look at global progress in meeting the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change. climate change. including keeping warming below 2C above pre-industrial temperatures while “efforts continue” to limit temperature rise to 1.5C.

‘Phasing out’ versus ‘phasing out’

The Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, was clear when a speech earlier this month about what you think the response to the balance sheet should be. On Monday, he reiterated his comments at a press conference, saying, among other things, that “we need a clear and credible commitment to phase out fossil fuels on a timeline that aligns with the 1.5 degree limit.” .

At COP26 in Glasgow two years ago, countries reached a similar commitment on coal, but the final version of the decision text, now known as the Glasgow Climate Pactcalled for a “phasing out” rather than a “phasing out” of coal-based power, following demands from India and China.

SEE | Move away from fossil fuels now or face catastrophic warming by 2100, UN says: Move away from fossil fuels now or face catastrophic warming by 2100, UN report says featured videoNew United Nations report says aggressive action must be taken to avoid catastrophic global warming of up to 3C by 2100. Emissions gap report is published ahead of next major UN climate change conference , COP 28, in Dubai.

Many countries are more comfortable with language that suggests reducing rather than eliminating fossil fuels.

Ahead of this year’s climate summit, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, COP28 president-designate and UAE special envoy for climate change, said in a speech in October to “gradually reduce” both demand and supply of “all fossil fuels is inevitable and essential”. ” to meet the Paris climate goals.

Many of the world’s largest economies explained their positions on “phasing out” versus “phasing out” earlier this year. In April, The G7 countries agreed accelerate “the progressive elimination of fossil fuels.”

But at the G20 meeting in July, Canadian Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault failed to reach an agreement phase out fossil fuels, as neither Saudi Arabia nor China would agree to the wording.

SEE | Canada can give the oil and gas sector more time to meet emissions targets: Canada can give oil and gas sector more time to meet emissions targets featured videoCanada’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change says he is open to extending the deadline for the oil and gas industry to reduce its carbon gas emissions. That doesn’t sit well with some environmentalists and academics, given that the industry accounts for more than a quarter of Canada’s carbon footprint.

In September, China’s top climate official, Xie Zhenhua, he said at a forum in Beijing that “the total elimination of fossil fuels is not realistic.”

However, after the G20, Guilbeault said the conversation about the phrase was still alive and that “we need to continue working to build consensus on phasing out fossil fuels.”

The European Union official negotiating position for COP28published in October, “underlines that the shift towards a climate-neutral economy in line with the 1.5 C goal will require the global phase-out of fossil fuels.”

But not everyone thinks the distinction between “phasing out” and “phasing out” is the most important thing to keep in mind at the summit.

Ani Dasgupta is president and CEO of the World Resources Institute, a global think tank based in Washington, DC, focused on climate and sustainability. At a press conference ahead of the COP28 meeting, he said any reference to cutting fossil fuels must be accompanied by a timeline that clearly says how quickly it will happen. “That’s what we should be looking for.”

Setting a deadline for phasing out oil and gas production is something U.S. climate envoy John Kerry says publicly rejected in May.

All fossil fuels or just the “incessant” ones?

While Guterres talked about phasing out fossil fuels, in general, very few country representatives have talked about phasing out or phasing out “unabated” fossil fuels.

Al Jaber, president-designate of COP28, said in his October speech that the phase-out of all fossil fuels was inevitable and essential, but most of his references were to “unabated fossil fuels.” His conclusion was that keeping 1.5C of warming within reach “means working towards an energy system free of relentless fossil fuels by mid-century”.

SEE | Why is an oil executive chairing a climate conference? | About it: Why is an oil executive chairing a climate conference? | About it featured videoThis year’s United Nations climate conference will be hosted by the United Arab Emirates, a major oil-producing country, and the man chosen to be president of COP28 is both the nation’s climate envoy and chief executive. of the state oil company. Lauren Bird looks at how this could affect climate negotiations.

But what do unabated fossil fuels mean?

There is general agreement regarding oil, gas and coal where carbon emissions are not captured before reaching the atmosphere.

But beyond that, “whatever the incessant media is is almost in the eye of the beholder,” said Jennifer Allan, a researcher at Cardiff University in Wales who has been following climate negotiations for more than a decade for the Bulletin of Earth Negotiations of the International Institute for Sustainable Development. .

“It’s one of those very useful ambiguous words because it means that countries will be more likely to reach an agreement if it is more open. But then the challenge is that everyone goes out and does different things thinking that they are meeting the objectives.” [abatement]”.

SEE | The federal budget’s promise to finance carbon capture generates mixed reactions: Federal Budget Promise to Fund Carbon Capture Draws Mixed Reactions featured videoThe Liberal plan to incentivize companies to invest in carbon capture technology was met with applause from Alberta’s oil and gas industry, but some environmental advocates say the money could have been better spent on a transition faster to green energy.

Reduction could mean carbon capture and storage (CCS). But even that represents a broader range of technologies, including some that use captured carbon. to produce more oil.

Many carbon capture projects try to capture carbon from places like smokestacks before it reaches the atmosphere. But they vary in the proportion of emissions they manage to capture; For example, calculations by climate watchdog Global Witness found that Alberta-based Shell Oil’s Quest project captured only 48 percent of the carbon dioxide it produced.

Those projects also typically capture emissions only from fossil fuel production and not most of those released when those fossil fuels are subsequently burned. Capturing these latter emissions requires a more expensive technology called direct air capture.

In addition to his role leading COP28, Al Jaber is CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company group, one of the world’s largest oil producers, which has promoted its carbon capture projects. Global Witness recently estimated that the company would need More than 340 years to eliminate the carbon dioxide it will produce in the next six years. using its carbon capture facilities.

SEE | Trying to stop climate change by extracting CO2 from the air: Trying to stop climate change by extracting CO2 from the air featured videoA large facility in Iceland is trying to curb the effects of climate change by absorbing carbon dioxide from the air, but critics say the expensive technology does not remove enough emissions from the air to make a difference.

In a report last week, the International Energy Agency said oil and gas companies must begin to “let go of the illusion” that “implausibly large” amounts of carbon capture are the solution to the global climate crisis. These companies should consider diversifying into clean energy rather than simply counting on carbon capture to help them maintain the status quo, he said.

Some countries may be open to setting limits on what “without ceasing” means.

David Waskow, director of the World Resources Institute’s International Climate Initiative, said at a news conference that the EU has indicated it is in favor of some language in climate negotiations about how much carbon capture and storage from which sectors and activities it should be allowed. Meanwhile, he said, Saudi Arabia has “resisted the limitations or some recognition of the limitations of the CCS.”

Either way, Cardiff University’s Allan said he thinks the word “unabated” will likely end up in any agreement on phasing out or phasing out fossil fuels.