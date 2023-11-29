Whoopi Goldberg defends Dolly Parton after ‘haters’ criticized her Dallas Cowboys cheerleader outfit at Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show

<!–

Whoopi Goldberg came to Dolly Parton’s defense and clapped back at her critics.

The television personality, 68, slammed those who judged the country music icon, 77, for wearing a Dallas Cowboys cheerleading outfit during the NFL Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show.

On Monday’s episode of The View, she told people who had negative comments about the Jolene singer to “ashame themselves.”

“Apparently my turkey wasn’t the only topic online that people hated,” she said on the talk show. (This weekend, she also responded to the backlash she received for the “unsanitary” way she prepared her Thanksgiving turkey.)

“Seventy-seven-year-old superstar Dolly Parton stole the show at the Cowboys-Commanders game on Thanksgiving dressed as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, but some critics told her to act her age,” she explained.

To the trolls who advised Parton to “dress her age” or “cover up,” she said, “Bite me!”

Her co-host, Sunny Hostin, agreed, telling viewers that if she looked like Parton in “one of them Cowboys things,” she would also “have it all out.”

Hostin also added, “I don’t know if that’s a belly button piercing or what, but I want what she has,” because “life is too short.”

Goldberg later told viewers not to be “shady” toward someone “who thinks for themselves.”

“Shame on you, shame on you all,” she said. “She’s someone who doesn’t care what you think.

“She is someone who thinks for herself, and I would like all of you haters to do half of what she did on that stage,” she continued.

“Show me any dance videos you haven’t cleaned up yet,” she said. “Don’t be dark, man. Life is too short.’

Parton’s younger sister, Stella, also came to the defense, telling critics to “f*** yourself” in a tweet shared on X.

“Personally, I thought my big sister Dolly was really cute in her Dallas Cowboys cheerleading costume at the halftime show on Thanksgiving,” she wrote.

“To those of you who are so critical of a 77-year-old kicking up her heels, I say f*** yourselves. Shame on you, not her.”

The 10-time Grammy winner did not respond to the comments, but shared teasers ahead of her Thanksgiving performance and posted a promo for her rock album Rockstar.

During the holiday halftime show, she sang a medley of some of her biggest hits, including Jolene, 9 to 5, as well as covers of Queen’s We are the Champions and We Will Rock You.