NNA – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi#39;s planned visit to Turkey has been postponed, as reported by Iran#39;s semi-official Tasnim news on Tuesday.nbsp;

The visit, initially set for Wednesday, has been postponed to a later unspecified date, with no further details provided regarding the cause.nbsp;

Earlier in the month, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had mentioned Raisi#39;s scheduled visit end of November to discuss Gaza-related talks.

