NNA – Tuesday witnessed a notable drop in gasoline and diesel prices across local Lebanese markets, with a reduction of LBP 1000 for 95-octane gasoline, LBP 10,000 for diesel, and LBP 5000 for gas. The updated prices stand as follows:nbsp;

95-octane gasoline: LBP 1,565,000nbsp;

98-octane gasoline: LBP 1,605,000nbsp;

Diesel: LBP 1,551,000

Gas: LBP 936,000

