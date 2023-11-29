Wed. Nov 29th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Biden reaffirms commitment to two-State solution for Israeli-Palestinian security, equality

    By

    Nov 28, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – US President, Joe Biden, reiterated the imperative of a two-state solution as the fundamental path towards securing lasting peace and stability for both the Israeli and Palestinian populations.

    Speaking via X platform on Tuesday, President Biden said: ldquo;A two-state solution is the only way to guarantee the long-term security of both the Israeli and the Palestinian people.

    To make sure Israelis and Palestinians alike live in equal measure of freedom and dignity, we will not give up on working towards that goal.rdquo;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Investigation Finds Serious Failings at Hospitals Where Worker Had Sex With More Than 100 Corpses

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    Cyberattack Forces Hospitals in Multiple States to Divert Some Emergency Room Patients

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    New York’s ‘Disney Winter Wonderland’ village at Pier 17, which charges up to $65 per ticket, is destroyed by a THIN Santa, ‘dangerous’ attractions and watered down hot chocolate.

    Nov 29, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Investigation Finds Serious Failings at Hospitals Where Worker Had Sex With More Than 100 Corpses

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    Cyberattack Forces Hospitals in Multiple States to Divert Some Emergency Room Patients

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    New York’s ‘Disney Winter Wonderland’ village at Pier 17, which charges up to $65 per ticket, is destroyed by a THIN Santa, ‘dangerous’ attractions and watered down hot chocolate.

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    Inside Bruce Lehrmann’s luxurious new $2,500-a-WEEK digs paid for by Channel Seven after Spotlight interview, as Brittany Higgins takes the witness stand

    Nov 29, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy