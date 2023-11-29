Biden reaffirms commitment to two-State solution for Israeli-Palestinian security, equality

NNA – US President, Joe Biden, reiterated the imperative of a two-state solution as the fundamental path towards securing lasting peace and stability for both the Israeli and Palestinian populations.

Speaking via X platform on Tuesday, President Biden said: ldquo;A two-state solution is the only way to guarantee the long-term security of both the Israeli and the Palestinian people.

To make sure Israelis and Palestinians alike live in equal measure of freedom and dignity, we will not give up on working towards that goal.rdquo;

nbsp;

nbsp;

========R.H.