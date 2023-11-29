U.S. Defense Secretary contacts Israeli counterpart, urges humanitarian aid increase amid Gaza conflict

NNA – US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin III, engaged in a significant discussion with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant, focusing on crucial aspects of the ongoing situation in the Middle East. During the call, Secretary Austin received updates on the hostage recovery efforts and the Israel Defense Forces#39; operational pause in Gaza, emphasizing the need for heightened humanitarian aid while urging restraint among involved parties to prevent further escalation.quot;

Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon Press Secretary, disclosed that Secretary Austin conveyed updates regarding the United States#39; continuous security assistance to Israel. He also emphasized the imperative of augmenting humanitarian aid to Gaza and urged all parties, both state and non-state actors, to refrain from exacerbating the existing conflict. Additionally, Secretary Austin briefed Minister Gallant on the United States#39; initiatives aimed at safeguarding its interests and forces throughout the Middle East region.

========R.H.