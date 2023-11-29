Wed. Nov 29th, 2023

    Trump’s New Gambit to Delay His Trials Isn’t Quite Working

    By

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

    Donald Trump’s calendar is filling up—and not with campaign events.

    The former president is battling conflicting trial dates in a number of courts, and judges are now hopping on the phone to coordinate their schedules. In fact, two judges may have already double-booked him. (In March, Trump has three weeks to wrap up a D.C. federal trial that’s potentially six weeks long—before he’s due in New York for a state trial.)

    But those private exchanges have caused some drama, particularly as Trump’s lawyers keep trying to push back his upcoming New York criminal trial for paying hush money to a porn star.

