Schoolies: Porn stars targeting 18-year-old virgins for sex hit back at parents saying they’re exploiting teens

A trio of adult stars who traveled to the Gold Coast during Schoolies Week to film X-rated content with teenage boys have hit back at their claims they are ‘disgusting’.

OnlyFans artists Kay Manuel, 21, Leilani May, 25, and Bonnie Blue, 24, say they have strict conditions on who can film with them, and will ensure that no teenager appearing in their videos is underage or under the influence is from drugs or alcohol.

“These people are 18 years old, they are consenting adults,” Leilani told the newspaper Gold Coast Bulletin.

“They’re not 17, we verify identity, we have a process – they give consent and they sign consent forms,” Bonnie added.

The women also insisted that they would not film with anyone who was drunk or on drugs.

‘A lot of the responses we get are: ‘You’re going after them, they’ve been drinking and there are drugs involved.’ That’s not the case,” Leilani said.

‘The first thing we do is tell them they can’t drink until after filming. They have to be sober, they sign legal documents.”

The women insisted that the teens appearing in the videos will only engage in sexual acts that they feel comfortable with.

Furthermore, the boys in the videos all asked to be in the adult videos, and were not ‘recruited’ from the Surfers Paradise party strip.

It comes after sex workers promised to sleep with dozens of young men over the age of 18 – including virgins.

The scandalous encounters are filmed and sold online to paying subscribers.

Kay and Bonnie told Daily Mail Australia they were excited to show Australian graduates a good time at the Goldie.

‘Boys are boys, they’re 18, they’re horny. I’m having fun with it!’ exclaimed Bonnie, who is participating in the Schoolies stunt.

The pair, who are joined by escort and porn star Leilani, boasted their Schoolies romp will be a groundbreaking event in Australia.

“America’s on spring break, we’ve got Schoolies, so everyone in Australia is going to watch this and say, ‘Wow! I want to see this!’” Kay said.

“All their friends will want to watch it,” Bonnie added.

More than 20,000 teenagers will converge on the Gold Coast to toast the end of school, with festivities officially kicking off last weekend. (Three young men are pictured during Schoolies Week; it is not suggested that they take part in the filming of adult content)

Once the young men have shown their passport or driver’s license and signed all documents proving their age and willingness to participate, they can start working with the women in front of the camera.

There is very little off limits, from group sex to the semi-anonymous acts popular in sex clubs.

“I’ve got a group of boys,” said Bonnie, a native of Nottingham. ‘I live in the Hilton and it’s full of Schoolies.’

“We give them the opportunity to do what they want to do,” Kay explains.

There is very little off limits, from group sex to the less intimate acts

“A lot of them have approached us in groups and said they want to do something with the group, which is fine with us,” she continued.

“But I’ve had a few guys who just wanted to do it one-on-one, but so far it’s just been on the casting couch.”

Kay has even received questions from virgins who were excited to have sex for the first time.

Sharing some text messages on TikTok it said: ‘My mission is to lose my virginity at Schoolies, do you think we can make some content to help me solve that?’

Another message read: ‘Maybe I should pair myself and the boys up. I know the work brothers would be excited. A common topic at smoko.’

Despite the enthusiasm of many young men, the stunt has also sparked backlash online, with dozens of people on social media ‘degenerating’ Kay and her cohorts for sleeping with barely legal boys.

The photo shows one of the sets used for the racy films

“Going to a place with new 18 year olds to try to please them is just sad,” one wrote.

‘Where’s the self-respect?’ asked another, while one wrote: “I hope I don’t have a daughter.”

Kay and Bonnie told Daily Mail Australia they are completely unfazed by the reaction and refuse to let it ruin their raunchy weekend.

“If you’re a sex worker, no matter what you do, whether you work with 18-year-olds or 50-year-olds, you’re going to get negative reactions,” Bonnie said.

“As long as it’s legal and they’re of age, it doesn’t bother me personally,” she continued.

‘You can have sex at 18, so why can’t they be excited about it? Why can’t we be excited about it?’

Kay added: “It’s all legal, we do it with all the consent forms and make sure they’re eighteen.

“I’m only 21, so there’s only three years between me and them.”

The couple also said they have no shame when it comes to their friends and family discovering their outrageous antics.

“I’m just excited,” said Bonnie, who is from England. “My whole family knows about my work.”

More than 20,000 teenagers will converge on the Gold Coast to toast the end of school, with festivities officially kicking off last weekend.

Volunteers from the Safer Schoolies initiative and Red Frogs patrol the most popular areas and provide support to those who need it.

Kay has been wandering around the Gold Coast for days, handing out condoms and looking for willing participants

With live music, DJs and lots of people letting off steam after graduating high school, everyone’s main goal is to have a lot of fun.

“We are sold out for week 1, with capacity back to pre-Covid levels for the first time this year,” Schoolies.com CEO Matt Lloyd told Gold Coast Bulletin.

The two-week event is expected to be worth approximately $30 million to the local economy.

The Gold Coast is by far the most popular destination, with alternatives such as the Sunshine Coast, Airlie Beach and Byron Bay lagging considerably behind.

Some students travel abroad to places like Fiji or Bali.