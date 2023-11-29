Aussie model hits back at trolls who say she will ‘die alone’ after she shared her list of 118 reasons not to have kids

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Ellie Gonsalves has shared some of the troll comments she received via her Instagram DMs after sharing her list of 118 reasons why she doesn’t want kids.

The model posted a screenshot of a message she received on Instagram Stories that read: “You will most likely also die alone, without anyone by your side.”

She replied, “What’s going to stop you from dying alone?” Lol, having children is no insurance against loneliness. Find friends for God’s sake.

Appearing on The Project on Monday, the Australian reality star said she was not upset by the anger and believed it was important for women to discuss the issue openly.

“I think the backlash that comes with someone being so honest and upfront about this is terrifying for people,” she said.

Ellie Gonsalves (pictured) has shared some of the troll comments she received via her Instagram DMs after sharing her list of 118 reasons why she doesn’t want kids.

“I found it very strange that people weren’t talking about it, but you see what’s happened in the last 24 hours since I shared this list and it’s literally been on every major media outlet. ‘Australia.

“So I think the backlash that comes with that, the smear and the judgment, scares a lot of people.”

Despite the criticism, Ellie sticks to her guns in the hopes that she can help other women.

“I’ve been called everything under the sun throughout my career and it’s like water off a duck’s back to me. But for a lot of people, it’s is very scary,” she said.

“So if I’m that person who can have a voice and make people feel seen and heard who feel the way I feel, then that’s amazing.”

The actress said she was inspired to create her own list after seeing a TikTok user. Girl with the list going viral on the video platform with its own collection of reasons.

Ellie previously broke her silence over the backlash she received over her controversial list.

The 32-year-old divided the internet after sharing 118 reasons why she doesn’t want kids on Instagram on Sunday.

What followed was a wave of hatred against the actress.

“I’ve already received hundreds of DMs criticizing me, telling me what a horrible, broken person I am. But a lot of these fears/thoughts ARE real,” she said. Mama Mia.

"They resonate not only with me, but with so many other women. Many of them are small things that contribute to a much bigger picture.

“They resonate not only with me, but with so many other women. Many of them are small things that contribute to a much bigger picture.

She said messages she received questioning the list only strengthened her resolve, as it showed some people felt threatened by others choosing to live an alternative lifestyle.

“They further illustrate my main point: People are sold a certain life, and when they see others choosing a different path, the frustration lies within themselves.”

Ellie then said she had also received several positive messages from fans praising her for expressing her desire to remain child-free.

Ellie speaks openly about not having children by choice and revealed she received a host of nasty messages after sharing the list on Instagram on Sunday. Pictured: Ellie and her husband Ross Scutts

“It’s nice to read hundreds of comments from people who feel seen, from people who have also experienced uncomfortable moments where others questioned their choices and everything that had the effect of making them feel uncomfortable ‘comfortable or uncomfortable,’ she said.

The Australian model and actress sent her followers into a frenzy after posting the list on social media.

Among her reasons given were postpartum hair loss, the baby may poop inside you, your vagina will be different, your house will never be tidy, childbirth may cause rectal prolapse, and you will miss things you like to do.

‘WAlthough some of the things on my list are satirical, many are serious and factual. The societal pressures on this topic are really questionable and I think they are unfair to those who have differing opinions,” she said of the list.

“Very rarely do we see a voice in favor of this, because let’s be real, the public reaction can be too strong,” the influencer added.

Ellie married her long-term partner, entrepreneur Ross Scutts, in two luxury ceremonies in March.

The official nuptials took place at La Luna floating beach club on the Gold Coast in an intimate you and me wedding.

They followed up with a second luxury gathering where they invited their bridal party and other guests.

The couple, who have lived together for 15 years, have clearly expressed their desire not to have children.

Ellie married her long-term partner, entrepreneur Ross Scutts, in two luxury ceremonies in March. The couple has been together for 15 years