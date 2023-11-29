Wed. Nov 29th, 2023

    Russian Court Extends Wall Street Journal Reporter's Detention

    A court in Russia on Tuesday ruled to extend the detention of an American Wall Street Journal reporter arrested in March over an allegation of espionage.

    The ruling is the third time that Evan Gershkovich’s detention has been extended since he was first taken into custody during a reporting trip in the city of Yekaterinburg in March. The 32-year-old will now remain locked up while awaiting trial until at least Jan. 30.

    “Evan has now been unjustly imprisoned for nearly 250 days, and every day is a day too long,” the Journal said in a statement. “The accusations against him are categorically false and his continued imprisonment is a brazen and outrageous attack on a free press, which is critical for a free society.”

