Ten Israeli hostages, 30 Palestinian detainees to be freed today

NNA – A source close to Hamas said on Tuesday that 10 Israeli hostages and 30 Palestinian prisoners would be freed in the fifth round of hostage-prisoner exchange, as the truce deal between Israel and Hamas was extended for another two days.nbsp;

quot;Lists of the 10 Israeli hostages and 30 detained Palestiniansnbsp;for the fifth day of the truce were exchanged without objections.nbsp;Some foreign workers held in Gaza will also be released,quot; the source said.mdash;agenciesnbsp;

==========R.H.