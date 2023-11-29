Wed. Nov 29th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Ten Israeli hostages, 30 Palestinian detainees to be freed today

    By

    Nov 28, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – A source close to Hamas said on Tuesday that 10 Israeli hostages and 30 Palestinian prisoners would be freed in the fifth round of hostage-prisoner exchange, as the truce deal between Israel and Hamas was extended for another two days.nbsp;

    quot;Lists of the 10 Israeli hostages and 30 detained Palestiniansnbsp;for the fifth day of the truce were exchanged without objections.nbsp;Some foreign workers held in Gaza will also be released,quot; the source said.mdash;agenciesnbsp;

