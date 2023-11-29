Japan supports Dar Al Ajaza Al Islamia Association through the Provision of Medical Equipment for its hospital

NNA – Japan will extend a grant to Dar Al Ajaza Al Islamia Association for the provision of a picture archiving and communication system (PACS) and medical equipment to its hospital through the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Program (GGP). On November 24, 2023, Ambassador MAGOSHI Masayuki signed a grant contract with Dr. Bader Zaidan, General Manager of the Association.

Founded in 1954 by the Association, Dar Al Ajaza Al Islamia Hospital (DAIH) is a pivotal healthcare institution operating in one of Beirut#39;s impoverished neighborhood and serving about 10,000 individuals at minimal costs. Considering its contribution in providing affordable crucial medical services to the most vulnerable people, Japan decided to provide the PACS and advanced ultrasound machine for the obstetrics/gynecology and cardiology departments. This assistance allows accurate and effective diagnostic processes and reinstates vital ultrasound services for approximately 3,000 patients, signifying Japan#39;s commitment to grassroots healthcare development in Lebanon.

At the signing ceremony, Ambassador MAGOSHI praised the Associationrsquo;s efforts to support the most vulnerable communities in the region through its comprehensive medical services. The Association, from its side, expressed its gratitude for Japanrsquo;s support and highlighted the importance of this project amid the socio-economic crisis, when DAIH has been exerting every effort to serve the most vulnerable.

