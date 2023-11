NNA – The Palestinians are experiencing ldquo;one of the darkest chaptersrdquo; in their history, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

Guterres also called for a ldquo;long-term humanitarian ceasefire, unrestricted access for lifesaving aid, the release of all hostages, the protection of civilians and an end to violations of international humanitarian law.rdquo;

