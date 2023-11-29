Wed. Nov 29th, 2023

    North Korea Claims New Spy Satellite Is Watching the White House

    North Korea’s newly launched military reconnaissance satellite has already captured images of the White House, state media reports claimed on Tuesday.

    The satellite, which blasted into orbit last week, has also taken photographs of the Pentagon, Naval Station Norfolk, the Newport News shipyard in Virginia, and another unidentified airfield in the state. The images have reportedly been reviewed by Kim Jong Un.

    “Four U.S. Navy nuclear carriers and one British aircraft carrier were spotted in the photos,” the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said. The report added that Kim had seen images taken on Nov. 25 of Rome, Italy, as well as the U.S.’ Andersen Air Force Base in Guam. No images supposedly captured by the satellite were released.

