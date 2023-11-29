Wed. Nov 29th, 2023

    News

    South Africa Investigating if President’s Speech Was Written by ChatGPT

    By

    Nov 28, 2023 , , , , , ,
    South Africa Investigating if President’s Speech Was Written by ChatGPT

    Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

    Officials in South Africa are investigating claims that a speech given by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week was partially written by ChatGPT, according to local reports.

    Speculation began circulating online after Ramaphosa spoke at a conference in Johannesburg on Nov. 21 about the importance of decolonizing education. Social media users ran sections of the speech through AI-detection software and posted seemingly damning results suggesting that a non-human chatbot had been involved in composing the text.

    “We must challenge colonial theories and practices to build resilient education systems that are [centered] on African perspectives and experiences,” part of the speech read, according to South Africa’s Department of Basic Education. “This requires a shift away from a Eurocentric worldview to embrace a more diverse and inclusive perspective. We must acknowledge and value the knowledge systems of all people and integrate them into our curricula and knowledge selection processes.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Investigation Finds Serious Failings at Hospitals Where Worker Had Sex With More Than 100 Corpses

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    Cyberattack Forces Hospitals in Multiple States to Divert Some Emergency Room Patients

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    New York’s ‘Disney Winter Wonderland’ village at Pier 17, which charges up to $65 per ticket, is destroyed by a THIN Santa, ‘dangerous’ attractions and watered down hot chocolate.

    Nov 29, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Investigation Finds Serious Failings at Hospitals Where Worker Had Sex With More Than 100 Corpses

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    Cyberattack Forces Hospitals in Multiple States to Divert Some Emergency Room Patients

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    New York’s ‘Disney Winter Wonderland’ village at Pier 17, which charges up to $65 per ticket, is destroyed by a THIN Santa, ‘dangerous’ attractions and watered down hot chocolate.

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    Inside Bruce Lehrmann’s luxurious new $2,500-a-WEEK digs paid for by Channel Seven after Spotlight interview, as Brittany Higgins takes the witness stand

    Nov 29, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy