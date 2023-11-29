Saga boss Euan Sutherland exits after four years

Euan Sutherland will be replaced immediately by group finance director Mike Hazell

Saga chief executive Euan Sutherland will step down in January after four years in the role, the group said on Tuesday.

Sutherland will be replaced at the head of the holiday and insurance group with immediate effect, with group finance boss Mike Hazell taking over and the outgoing boss remaining with the group in the short term to ensure continuity.

The over-50s specialist also told investors that Hazell, who joined Saga last month, will be replaced as head of finance by the group’s current corporate development director, Mark Watkins.

In a trading update, the company said: “After joining Saga in January 2020, Euan stabilized the business, launched a new strategy and significantly strengthened the leadership team.

‘He led Saga through the Covid-19 pandemic and oversaw detailed work to strengthen the brand and identify new revenue streams.

“Mike and Mark, who have been working closely together since Mike’s arrival at Saga, will assume their new roles effective immediately.”

In September, the company revealed that it anticipates a “significant” double-digit expansion in sales and underlying pre-tax earnings for the fiscal year ending January 2024.

Sutherland said: ‘“The time is right for someone else to take Saga into the next phase of its development and I am delighted to hand it over to Mike and Mark, who I know will lead this business with passion and determination.”

Hazell added: “I am delighted to be taking over from Euan and will continue to deliver on the Group’s strategy to maximize the performance of our existing businesses and reduce debt.”

“I look forward to working with Mark and the rest of the executive team, the Board of Directors and all my Saga colleagues to take the Group into the next phase of its development.”

saga actions fell 2.4 per cent to 121.80 pence in Tuesday morning trading.