Gemma Collins admits the cost of living crisis has forced her to ‘stop eating caviar’

Gemma Collins has admitted that the cost of living crisis has forced her to ‘stop eating caviar’ due to its high cost.

The former TOWIE star, 42, will appear on BBC’s new Celebrity Antiques Road Show on Tuesday night to try and negotiate the best deals on antiques in Southend-On-Sea.

And in a preview clip, she came face to face with Sally Tyrie, the owner of the long-standing antique store Sally’s. Out of curiosity, Gemma tried to buy a caviar bowl for just £10 because ‘no one can afford them’. more’.

Sally was taken back by Gemma’s offer as antique caviar bowls usually sell for between £50 and £1000 depending on its plating.

Gemma said: ‘If you don’t mind, as we only have a budget of £100, we saw a random caviar bowl around the corner.

“Which no one eats caviar anymore because they can’t afford it,” she added.

Sally claimed, “Yes!”

Gemma said: ‘I wish I could, but since the cost of living crisis I’ve switched to prawns in pots, so do you think we could have this, (cutting) because we pay a lot of money for it, and the caviar bowl for £100.’

She gasped, “Huh, no!”

The pair eventually agreed a price for the crockery and jewellery, paying £120 as the final deal.

Gemma joined experts James Braxton and Margie Cooper on an antique hunt with DJ Melvin Odoom.

Celebrity Antiques Road Trip features famous faces traveling across Britain alongside some of the country’s top antiques experts to search for hidden treasures and compete to see who can auction them off for the most money.

But which of the Essex celebrities will take the win? It all comes down to an auction, where the outcome could go either way…

Gemma recently revealed she is embarking on a fertility journey in a bid to welcome her first child.

She suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage in 2012 and has been open about her struggle to conceive in recent years.

Speaking exclusively to MailOnline about her family plans, she revealed she was happy to hear that Tana Ramsay had welcomed her sixth child at the age of 49, as it gave her hope that she too could get pregnant in her 40s.

“The Tana Ramsay news was the best thing to wake up to. Unbelievable,” Gemma mused.

‘It really made me think positively about my future and took the pressure off. I don’t think anyone knew she was pregnant so it was a nice surprise, but I got butterflies in my stomach when I saw it.’

Gemma continued: ‘This is great news for me. I will be starting my fertility journey in the coming weeks.

“I’m going to a clinic, so watch these cards and get ready, honey.”

Revealing that she is positive about her chances, Gemma continued: ‘I will be standing on the stairs announcing the child to the world. London will come to a standstill. The great Queen will come to greet the child!’

Gemma recently revealed she is embarking on a fertility journey in a bid to welcome her first child

Gemma revealed earlier this year that she was praying for a baby with her fiancé Rami Hawash. She is stepmother to his son Tristan, five

The celebrity chef, 57, posted a heartwarming photo of him kissing his newborn on the head as Tana cradled him in her arms.

Gordon and Tana are already parents of five children; Megan, 25, twins Jack and Holly, 23, Tilly, 22, and Oscar, four.

Gemma revealed earlier this year that she was praying for a baby with her fiancé Rami Hawash. She is stepmother to his son Tristan, five.

During a spiritual trip to Tel Aviv in January, Gemma and her fiancé visited Bethlehem, with the star later confessing: ‘I prayed when I was there, I said ‘Please God, please give me a baby this year’ and you Please Know God that it happens.’

She previously described her battle against polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), which can affect fertility.

Polycystic ovary syndrome is a hormonal disorder that causes enlarged ovaries with small cysts on the outer edges. Symptoms include irregular periods, excessive hair growth, acne and obesity.

Gemma previously revealed she would wait until she was 50 to try to get pregnant, inspired by Naomi Campbell, but has now decided to bring her plans forward.

Gemma previously revealed she would wait to try to get pregnant, inspired by Naomi Campbell who had her first child at the age of 51, but has now decided to bring her plans forward

However, fertility specialists have warned that celebrity success stories of later motherhood could convince women that they can get pregnant naturally later in life or that fertility treatments are easy.

For most women over the age of 45, the chance of becoming pregnant is obviously about 1 percent.

Naomi welcomed a baby girl at the age of 50 in May 2021 and a son at the age of 53 in June this year.

Although she did not reveal the manner in which she welcomed her children, she stated that they are biologically hers.

There has been widespread speculation that she used a surrogate, a method that is becoming increasingly common.