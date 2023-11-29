Wed. Nov 29th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Mikati meets UNTSO Head of Mission, Caretaker Ministers of Economy and Justice, lawmakers

    Nov 28, 2023

    NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Tuesday met at the Grand Serail with Head of Mission and Chief of Staff of the UN Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO), Major General Patrick Gauchat, with an accompanying delegation.

    The meeting took place in the presence of Premier Mikatirsquo;s Advisor Ambassador Ziad Mikati.

    The meeting reportedly touched on the Organization#39;s various tasks, namely monitoring the ceasefire, supervising armistice agreements, and assisting other United Nations peacekeeping operations in the region to implement their mission.

    On the other hand, Premier Mikati met at the Grand Serail with Caretaker Minister of Economy and Trade, Amin Salam, who said after the meeting that he briefed the Premier on the outcome of his recent visit to Qatar, which he described as ldquo;positive and significant.rdquo;

    The Premier later met with Caretaker Minister of Justice, Henri Khour, with whom he discussed relevant ministry affairs and the current situation.

    Mikati also received at the Grand Serail MP Bilal Al-Hashimi, who visited him with a delegation of contractual university professors. Discussions reportedly touched on relevant demands.

    Miktai also had audience respectively with MPs: Wael Bou Faour, Ahmed Rustom, and Mohammed Suleiman.

    The PM also met with the head of the Public Procurement Authority, Dr. Jean Al-Alia, and the Secretary-General of the High Relief Commission, Major General Mohammed Khair.

