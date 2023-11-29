Thursday, November 30, 2023

NNA -nbsp;

Timenbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Topicnbsp;

11:00 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Session by the Public Works, Transportation, Energy, and Water Committee chaired by MP Sajih Atiyya, to discuss the current state of roads, rivers, floods, and the damages caused.

2:30 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Dr. Janaan Al-Khouri Al-releases her book quot;Criminal Law for Businessrdquo; at the Beirut International Arab Book Fair, in the Sea Side Arena.

4:30 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Book signing event for quot;Smart Cities in the Arab World and Their Economic and Social Impactsquot; by Dr. Nidal Abu Zaki, hosted by the Arab House for Science Publishers and Orient Planet Group, at Pavilion A22 at the Beirut International Book Fair – Sea Side Arena.

4:30 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Book signing event of quot;Mills of Lovequot; authored by 15 women from the families of the missing in Lebanon, at the Lecture Hall of Beirut International Arab Book Fair – Sea Side Arena.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

===========R.H.