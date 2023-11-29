Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wed. Nov 29th, 2023

    Mufti of the Republic Sheikh Abdul Latif Derianrsquo;s activities at Dar Al-Fatwa:

    10:00 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Deputy Head of Higher Shiite Islamic Council Sheikh Ali Al-Khatib

    11:00 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; President of the Archdiocese of Zahle and the Bekaa for the Maronite Catholics Bishop Ibrahim Ibrahim.nbsp;

    10:30 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Joint Session at the invitation of House Speaker Nabih Berri: Finance and Budget, Administration and Justice, Public Health, Labor and Social Affairs, National Economy, Trade, Industry, and Planning, Women and Children.

    12:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Cabinet Session at the Grand Serail.

    12:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Meeting of Palestinian-Lebanese Trade Unionists at the Press Syndicate, hosted by the Popular Action in quot;Hamasquot; Movement in Lebanon, marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People in support of quot;Operation Flood of Al-Aqsaquot; and in appreciation of the steadfastness of the resistance and our people in Gaza.

    12:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; Demonstration by several associations in front of ESCWA building, under the slogan: #StopTheAggression #LiftTheSiege #DoubleStandards_InternationalOrganizations, coinciding with similar demonstrations in several Arab countries.

    2:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Hezbollahquot; receives condolences alongside head of the quot;Resistance Loyaltyquot; Bloc, MP Mohammed Raad, for the passing of his son Abbas Mohammed Raad (Saraj), at Al-Mujtaba Complex in the Southern Suburb of Beirut. (Until 5:00 PM).

    5:00 pmnbsp; nbsp; Sit-in in front of ESCWA headquarters in Beirut, organized by Lebanese, Palestinian, and leftist forces, in support of the Palestinian people and their resistance, on the occasion of the quot;International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People,quot; calling for an immediate cessation of aggression and the release of all prisoners and detainees from occupation prisons.

