I was raised in Virginia but didn’t appreciate it until I left. Here’s what I miss most about my home state.

I grew up in Virginia and I miss a lot of things about living there.

I was born and raised in Virginia but I didn’t appreciate it enough until I left at 22.Virginia has great outdoor spaces, wineries, and historical sights. I miss living so close to three major airports and Washington, DC.

I grew up in Northern Virginia, then moved to Charlotte, North Carolina, when I was 22.

Now that I’ve lived out of state for six years, I realize how lucky I was to have grown up in such a beautiful and well-rounded area.

These are a few of the things I miss most about living in Virginia.

Many historical sights were easy to access

As a kid, I never understood the significance of living down the road from the site of the first major battle of the Civil War.

I had picnics at Manassas National Battlefield Park, visited world-famous sights like Mount Vernon and Colonial Williamsburg on school field trips, and attended prom at the National Museum of the Marine Corps.

Now that I’m older, I have a much deeper understanding of how special it was to have been exposed to so much of our nation’s history from such a young age.

Without knowing it at the time, growing up in Virginia instilled an appreciation for history that I carry with me today.

I was less than an hour’s drive away from Washington, DC

There’s a special place in my heart for Washington, DC.

As a travel writer, I’ve been to cities all over the world. Even with all the places I’ve been, DC is still my favorite city.

I’m sure it has a lot to do with the fact that I grew up roughly 45 minutes from our nation’s capital and visited often, but it’s a truly remarkable place that I believe everyone should take the time to explore.

It’s a melting pot with an unreal dining scene, epic nightlife, world-class performances, and over 70 museums — many of which offer free entry to the public.

Virginia boasts a diverse array of scenic beauty

One of the things I love most about visiting my home state is admiring the breathtaking scenery along Interstate 81.

Growing up, I took for granted how amazing it was to see mountains all around me. The terrain is relatively flat here in Charlotte, so it’s definitely not the same.

Virginia has rivers, trails, and hills.

Virginia has the awe-inspiring Blue Ridge Mountains and Appalachian Trail for hikes, scenic drives, and cozy getaways.

It also has dazzling waterfronts and Virginia Beach, which is perfect for a summer vacation.

The state has endless opportunities for outdoor adventure

If you’re the outdoorsy type, Virginia has just about everything you could hope for.

I was always able to find mountain biking, horseback riding, skiing, and surfing nearby. I long for the days of hiking with friends after school because the nearest mountain was right down the street.

I fondly remember childhood weekends spent hiking the Great Falls Loop or cruising down Skyline Drive to explore Shenandoah National Park with my family.

Virginia’s wine country is incredible

Growing up in Northern Virginia, I thought it was standard to have at least a dozen wineries within a half-hour’s drive — and for each of them to come with magical views.

When I moved to Charlotte, I quickly learned that this was not the case.

Loudoun County is filled with gorgeous spots.

Loudoun County alone has over 50 wineries that sit atop high slopes with picturesque rolling hills as backdrops.

From Middleburg gems like Chrysalis Vineyards to Leesburg’s show-stopping Stone Tower Winery, you’ll always find a stunning spot to enjoy a glass of pinot in Virginia.

Travel is a breeze with multiple airports in the area

Even before I traveled for a living, I always loved getting out of Virginia to see what else was out there.

Many people have to drive hours to get to the nearest international airport, but I lived within driving distance of three major ones.

This made it easy for me to travel when I was living in Virginia but it’s also made it incredibly easy for me to fly home when I’m missing the beautiful state I was lucky enough to grow up in.

