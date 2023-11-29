How Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover has driven British users away: X has lost almost three MILLION monthly UK visitors this year, figures reveal

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Since his acquisition more than a year ago, Elon Musk has made a number of controversial changes to Twitter.

In addition to renaming the app X, these include laying off 80 percent of the company’s workforce and putting the platform’s features behind a paywall.

Now, a report suggests that people in the UK have had enough, as the platform has lost almost three million British users in the last 12 months.

Although the app remains the fourth most popular in the UK, it is behind Facebook and Meta’s Instagram, Ofcom data shows.

Musk himself may also be proving too controversial for his own good, as questions surrounding him and his leadership continue.

Twitter has lost almost three million British users in the last 12 months, while rival TikTok has gained 4.6 million users.

X is the fourth most used app among British adults, according to Ofcom 1. YouTube (lost 0.3 million users) 2. Facebook and messaging (lost 1.4 million) 3.Instagram (cattle 0.5 million) 4. X/Twitter (lost 2.9 million) 5.TikTok (cattle 4.6 million) 6. LinkedIn (cattle 0.3 million) 7. Reddit (cattle 0.7 million) 8. Pinterest (lost 1.5 million) 9. Snapchat (cattle 0.4 million) 10. Next to (lost 1.1 million) (Figures refer to UK adult users between May 2022 and May 2023)

X lost 2.9 million monthly users between May 2022 and May 2023, according to Ofcom online nation report, which was published today.

In May last year, it had a total UK adult monthly audience of 26.8 million, but by May 2023 this figure had fallen to 24 million.

However, the average time UK adults spend on the site per day has increased from six minutes to 10 minutes over the same time period.

Although Musk only took over Twitter in October 2022, the app has been “experiencing a gradual decline in online adult reach in the UK in recent years,” according to the report, although Musk likely accelerated this.

Jake Moore, a technology expert and security advisor at ESET, blamed Musk’s numerous controversial decisions on X for the dwindling user base.

“When 80 per cent of the workforce leaves for various reasons, the knock-on effects are inevitable,” Mr Moore told MailOnline.

‘X has seen a change in direction where some tweets are not seen by many users and paid and verified users are promoted, but people often don’t like the changes.

“Trying to force payment for services that used to be default, such as direct messaging for everyone, may be difficult for users to accept in the long term.”

Moore also noted the strong appeal of rival social media platforms, especially TikTok, which focuses more on short videos than text.

Elon Musk (pictured) took over Twitter in October and just changed the social network’s name to X. Musk was just accused of promoting anti-Semitism after agreeing with a post that claimed Jews had been “spurring hatred against whites.”

“Younger users prefer short-form video platforms, which may also underpin the shift towards other social networks, while offering free features by default and showing more variety,” he said.

According to Ofcom data, YouTube is the most popular app for British adults with 43.5 million monthly users, although this is a decrease from 43.9 million in May 2022.

The biggest winner in terms of user gain is, unsurprisingly, TikTok, which went from 16.6 million adult users in the UK in May 2022 to 21.2 million in May 2023.

This annual gain of 4.6 million users was greater than any other app in the top 10, and although TikTok only ranks fifth, it could rise above Facebook and Instagram.

“Video has a much greater reach than micro messages,” Moore said.

“Twitter will have to direct its videos to younger people to maintain its audience share.”

Although not in the top 10, another rival to X is Threads, which was launched by Mark Zuckerberg’s company Meta in July to rival

In the United Kingdom in early September, 23 percent of online users aged 16 and older said they had used Threads.

Threads, which is closely linked to the Instagram app, allows users to share text posts up to 500 characters in length, as well as links, photos and five-minute videos.

This is surprisingly high, especially compared to those who said they have ever used X/Twitter (52 percent), which was first launched in 2006.

Threads, which is closely linked to a person’s Instagram account, became the most downloaded app in history when it launched over the summer.

More than 70 million people downloaded Threads in the two days after its launch on July 5, a number that reached 150 million in one week.

However, Threads has since lost users and experts believe it could have trouble replacing X, despite the current controversy surrounding Musk.

Another app that could soon attract X users is Bluesky, which got a limited release on Android and iOS earlier this year.

Founded by a team including Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, Bluesky is in beta mode (by invitation only) and has 1.8 million registered accounts worldwide, Ofcom said.