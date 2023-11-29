How Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover has driven British users away: X has lost almost three MILLION monthly UK visitors this year, figures reveal

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
Since his acquisition more than a year ago, Elon Musk has made a number of controversial changes to Twitter.
In addition to renaming the app X, these include laying off 80 percent of the company’s workforce and putting the platform’s features behind a paywall.
Now, a report suggests that people in the UK have had enough, as the platform has lost almost three million British users in the last 12 months.
Although the app remains the fourth most popular in the UK, it is behind Facebook and Meta’s Instagram, Ofcom data shows.
Musk himself may also be proving too controversial for his own good, as questions surrounding him and his leadership continue.
Twitter has lost almost three million British users in the last 12 months, while rival TikTok has gained 4.6 million users.
X, or Twitter as it was known at the time of Elon Musk’s acquisition, has seen a decline in British adult users, according to Ofcom.
X is the fourth most used app among British adults, according to Ofcom
1. YouTube (lost 0.3 million users)
2. Facebook and messaging (lost 1.4 million)
3.Instagram (cattle 0.5 million)
4. X/Twitter (lost 2.9 million)
5.TikTok (cattle 4.6 million)
6. LinkedIn (cattle 0.3 million)
7. Reddit (cattle 0.7 million)
8. Pinterest (lost 1.5 million)
9. Snapchat (cattle 0.4 million)
10. Next to (lost 1.1 million)
(Figures refer to UK adult users between May 2022 and May 2023)
X lost 2.9 million monthly users between May 2022 and May 2023, according to Ofcom online nation report, which was published today.
In May last year, it had a total UK adult monthly audience of 26.8 million, but by May 2023 this figure had fallen to 24 million.
However, the average time UK adults spend on the site per day has increased from six minutes to 10 minutes over the same time period.
Although Musk only took over Twitter in October 2022, the app has been “experiencing a gradual decline in online adult reach in the UK in recent years,” according to the report, although Musk likely accelerated this.
Jake Moore, a technology expert and security advisor at ESET, blamed Musk’s numerous controversial decisions on X for the dwindling user base.
“When 80 per cent of the workforce leaves for various reasons, the knock-on effects are inevitable,” Mr Moore told MailOnline.
‘X has seen a change in direction where some tweets are not seen by many users and paid and verified users are promoted, but people often don’t like the changes.
“Trying to force payment for services that used to be default, such as direct messaging for everyone, may be difficult for users to accept in the long term.”
Moore also noted the strong appeal of rival social media platforms, especially TikTok, which focuses more on short videos than text.
Elon Musk (pictured) took over Twitter in October and just changed the social network’s name to X. Musk was just accused of promoting anti-Semitism after agreeing with a post that claimed Jews had been “spurring hatred against whites.”
“Younger users prefer short-form video platforms, which may also underpin the shift towards other social networks, while offering free features by default and showing more variety,” he said.
According to Ofcom data, YouTube is the most popular app for British adults with 43.5 million monthly users, although this is a decrease from 43.9 million in May 2022.
The biggest winner in terms of user gain is, unsurprisingly, TikTok, which went from 16.6 million adult users in the UK in May 2022 to 21.2 million in May 2023.
This annual gain of 4.6 million users was greater than any other app in the top 10, and although TikTok only ranks fifth, it could rise above Facebook and Instagram.
“Video has a much greater reach than micro messages,” Moore said.
“Twitter will have to direct its videos to younger people to maintain its audience share.”
Although not in the top 10, another rival to X is Threads, which was launched by Mark Zuckerberg’s company Meta in July to rival
In the United Kingdom in early September, 23 percent of online users aged 16 and older said they had used Threads.
Threads, which is closely linked to the Instagram app, allows users to share text posts up to 500 characters in length, as well as links, photos and five-minute videos.
This is surprisingly high, especially compared to those who said they have ever used X/Twitter (52 percent), which was first launched in 2006.
Threads, which is closely linked to a person’s Instagram account, became the most downloaded app in history when it launched over the summer.
More than 70 million people downloaded Threads in the two days after its launch on July 5, a number that reached 150 million in one week.
However, Threads has since lost users and experts believe it could have trouble replacing X, despite the current controversy surrounding Musk.
Another app that could soon attract X users is Bluesky, which got a limited release on Android and iOS earlier this year.
Founded by a team including Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, Bluesky is in beta mode (by invitation only) and has 1.8 million registered accounts worldwide, Ofcom said.
Timeline of Elon Musk’s eventful time on Twitter so far
October 27th: Musk officially becomes the new owner of Twitter and tweets “the bird is freed.”
November 1: Musk confirms plans to change the ‘Blue Tick’ verification system on Twitter, for a reduced subscription fee of $8 a month.
November 4th: Musk lays off half of Twitter’s workforce as a supposed cost-cutting measure, claiming he had “no choice.”
November 9: Musk launches ‘Twitter Blue’ subscription service that verifies accounts for a monthly fee.
November 11th: The Twitter Blue service is on pause as accounts purchase verification and use it to impersonate brands and public figures.
12th of November: Musk fires 80 percent of Twitter contractors without notice.
November 15: Musk fires employees who posted negative messages about him on the business messaging app Slack. The lawsuit between Musk and Twitter is dismissed.
Nov. 16: Twitter staff are told they must sign a pledge to be able to remain in their roles where they would be “working long hours at high intensity” or receive three months of severance pay, resulting in a mass exodus.
November 18th: A news message was projected at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco calling Musk a “space Karen,” a “mediocre manchild” and a “broke baby.”
November 23: A Twitter user reported that 5.4 million phone numbers and email addresses were leaked on the dark web, before his account was suspended.
November 26: The Financial Times revealed that 50 of the platform’s top 100 advertisers have paused their ads.
November 29th: Platforms reported that Twitter is in the process of reinstating around 62,000 banned accounts, each of which has more than 10,000 followers.
December 12th: Twitter Blue relaunches with a new Blue Tick review process.
January 11: Twitter starts automatically redirecting users to the “For You” tab, their algorithmic feed of tweets, every time they open the app.
February 8th: Twitter expands the character limit to 4,000 for Twitter Blue subscribers in the US. Shortly after, the site encounters technical difficulties.
February 12: Musk orders staff to revamp Twitter’s tweet promotion algorithm after his Super Bowl tweet didn’t get enough impressions.
February 15: Twitter announces that it will remove SMS two-factor authentication (2FA) from the free version of Twitter, a decision that one security expert called “absurd” and will lead to “so many hacked accounts.”
February 25: Twitter reveals a new round of layoffs that reduced its workforce to fewer than 2,000 people, a sharp drop from 7,500 employees when the billionaire first took power in October.
28th March: Musk announces that he will prevent people from voting in Twitter polls or having their tweets appear in the For You tab if they don’t pay for Twitter Blue.
April 11: Musk gives an interview to the BBC at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, where he says he has been sleeping on the floor of the company’s offices. Musk also accused the interviewer of lying because he couldn’t back up allegations about hate speech on the platform.
June 21: Musk says he’s “prepared for a cage fight” with rival tech CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
1st of July: Musk announces limits on the number of tweets users can see per day: 600 for people not signed up for Twitter Blue and 6,000 for Twitter Blue subscribers.
July: Twitter changes its name to X, a recurring letter in Musk’s life and career.
September 18: Musk said he will probably soon charge a small fee for using Twitter/X.
November 15: Musk appears to endorse a tweet claiming that Jews have been “spurring anti-white hate,” leading to accusations of anti-Semitism.
How Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover has driven British users away: X has lost almost three MILLION monthly UK visitors this year, figures reveal