Omid Scobie’s ‘Endgame’: Every Royal Scandal and Feud Revealed in New Book

Toby Melville/Reuters

The reaction from royal insiders today to Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival is the most telling indicator of its much less sensational and damaging impact than Finding Freedom: an almost audible sigh of relief.

Despite Omid Scobie’s intention to produce a no-holds-barred, game-changing, unsparing analysis of the royals, their uncertain future and unclear purpose, their otherworldly extravagances, and how ruthlessly and ineptly they operate, his new royal tome, published today, is not as explosive as it imagines itself to be. Neither is it as full of scandal and revelation as the brilliantly dish-filled biography of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Scobie wrote with Carolyn Durand. Indeed, at times it reads rather like an overlong opinion piece on the subject of why the author believes the royal family should be abolished (spoiler: it won’t), and a collection of various score-settling media-world beefs.

