Hunter Biden offers to testify publicly before Congress, setting up a potential high-stakes face-off

WASHINGTON — Hunter Biden offered on Tuesday to testify publicly before Congress in response to a subpoena from Republicans investigating nearly every aspect of his business dealings as they pursue an impeachment inquiry into his father, President Joe Biden.

The Democratic president’s son branded the investigation a “fishing expedition” and declined to testify behind closed doors but said he would answer “every pertinent and relevant question” before the House Oversight Committee next month, raising a potentially high stakes to set up. confronted.

Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, subpoenaed Hunter Biden in early November in the most aggressive step yet in the investigation and one that tests the scope of Congress’s oversight powers. Comer’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

So far, Republicans have failed to uncover evidence that directly implicates President Biden in any wrongdoing. But lawmakers insist their evidence paints a disturbing picture of “influence lending” in the Biden family’s business dealings, especially with foreign clients.

The subpoena demanded that Hunter Biden appear before the oversight committee for a deposition in mid-December. His uncle James Biden was subpoenaed the same day, as was former business partner Rob Walker.

Hunter Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, said in the letter Tuesday that his client had “questions about your motives and purpose” but had previously offered to speak to the committee without a response.

“Your empty research has taken too long and wasted too many better-used resources. It must end,” Lowell wrote. “From all the people you have asked for statements or interviews, all you will find out is that your accusations are baseless. However, the American people should see that for themselves.”

He offered to appear on December 13, the date mentioned in the summons, or another day next month.

The subpoenas were fiercely opposed by Democrats, and the White House called for the subpoenas to be withdrawn. Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, wrote that the subpoenas are “irresponsible” and the product of an overzealous Republican majority in the House of Representatives that “weaponized Congress’s oversight powers.”

Republicans in Congress are also investigating the Justice Department’s handling of a criminal investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings. This long-running case was expected to end with a plea deal, but it imploded during a plea hearing in July.

Hunter Biden is now charged with three gun crimes related to his 2018 gun purchase, during a period during which he has admitted he was addicted to drugs. No new tax charges have been filed, but prosecutors have indicated they could be in Washington or California, where he now lives.

Associated Press writer Farnoush Amiri contributed to this report.