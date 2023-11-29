11 dead in northeast China mine accident: State Media

NNA -nbsp;At least 11 people were killed in an accident at a coal mine in northeast China#39;s Heilongjiang province on Tuesday, state media said.

The incident took place at 2:40 pm local time (0640 GMT) at a mine outside the city of Shuangyashan in the province#39;s east, about 130 kilometres (80 miles) from the Russian border, state broadcaster CCTV said.

quot;It was initially determined to have been caused by the impact of ground pressure,quot; the report said, adding that an investigation into the cause of the accident was now underway.

As of 6:20 pm, 11 people were found to have died in the accident, CCTV said.

State media did not say if any others were missing or injured. — AFP

