    11 dead in northeast China mine accident: State Media

    NNA -nbsp;At least 11 people were killed in an accident at a coal mine in northeast China#39;s Heilongjiang province on Tuesday, state media said.

    The incident took place at 2:40 pm local time (0640 GMT) at a mine outside the city of Shuangyashan in the province#39;s east, about 130 kilometres (80 miles) from the Russian border, state broadcaster CCTV said.

    quot;It was initially determined to have been caused by the impact of ground pressure,quot; the report said, adding that an investigation into the cause of the accident was now underway.

    As of 6:20 pm, 11 people were found to have died in the accident, CCTV said.

    State media did not say if any others were missing or injured. — AFP

