NNA – Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Tuesday received atnbsp;his Yarzeh office,nbsp;the Dutch Ambassador to Lebanon, Hans Peter van Der Woude, whereby they signed a joint cooperation agreementnbsp;between the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Army Command to support the military institution through the Directorate of Military-Civil Cooperation (CIMIC).

