US, Israeli intelligence chiefs discussing ‘next phase’ of Israel-Hamas truce in Doha

NNA – US and Israeli intelligence chiefs have arrived in Doha to discuss the ldquo;next phaserdquo; of a deal between Hamas and Israel in Gaza, a source briefed on the visit said on Tuesday.

The leaders of the US Central Intelligence Agency and Israelrsquo;s Mossad were scheduled to meet Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the source said, adding that Egyptian officials were also taking part.

ldquo;The director of the CIA and the director of the Israeli National Intelligence Agency are in Doha to meet with the Qatari prime minister,rdquo; the source told AFP, requesting anonymity due to the talksrsquo; sensitivity.nbsp;

The discussions aim ldquo;to build on the progress of the extended humanitarian pause agreement and to initiate further discussions about the next phase of a potential deal,rdquo; the source added.mdash; AFPnbsp;

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Ynbsp;