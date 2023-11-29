Wed. Nov 29th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    US, Israeli intelligence chiefs discussing ‘next phase’ of Israel-Hamas truce in Doha

    By

    Nov 28, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – US and Israeli intelligence chiefs have arrived in Doha to discuss the ldquo;next phaserdquo; of a deal between Hamas and Israel in Gaza, a source briefed on the visit said on Tuesday.

    The leaders of the US Central Intelligence Agency and Israelrsquo;s Mossad were scheduled to meet Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the source said, adding that Egyptian officials were also taking part.

    ldquo;The director of the CIA and the director of the Israeli National Intelligence Agency are in Doha to meet with the Qatari prime minister,rdquo; the source told AFP, requesting anonymity due to the talksrsquo; sensitivity.nbsp;

    The discussions aim ldquo;to build on the progress of the extended humanitarian pause agreement and to initiate further discussions about the next phase of a potential deal,rdquo; the source added.mdash; AFPnbsp;

    mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Ynbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Investigation Finds Serious Failings at Hospitals Where Worker Had Sex With More Than 100 Corpses

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    Cyberattack Forces Hospitals in Multiple States to Divert Some Emergency Room Patients

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    New York’s ‘Disney Winter Wonderland’ village at Pier 17, which charges up to $65 per ticket, is destroyed by a THIN Santa, ‘dangerous’ attractions and watered down hot chocolate.

    Nov 29, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Investigation Finds Serious Failings at Hospitals Where Worker Had Sex With More Than 100 Corpses

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    Cyberattack Forces Hospitals in Multiple States to Divert Some Emergency Room Patients

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    New York’s ‘Disney Winter Wonderland’ village at Pier 17, which charges up to $65 per ticket, is destroyed by a THIN Santa, ‘dangerous’ attractions and watered down hot chocolate.

    Nov 29, 2023
    News

    Inside Bruce Lehrmann’s luxurious new $2,500-a-WEEK digs paid for by Channel Seven after Spotlight interview, as Brittany Higgins takes the witness stand

    Nov 29, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy